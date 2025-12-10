YouTuber arrested for feeding chicken momos to cow

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly filmed himself feeding chicken momos to a cow in Gurugram’s Sector 56 HUDA market and uploaded the video online, an act that police said was intended to outrage religious feelings. The accused, identified as Ritik Chandna of New Colony, runs multiple social media channels.

The accused, identified as Ritik Chandna of New Colony, runs multiple social media channels and told investigators he had been paid to record the stunt, according to investigators privy with the case.

Police said Chandna’s father owns a footwear shop on Railway Road and his mother is a doctor at a private hospital in Old Gurugram. Chandna studied English Honours at Delhi University between 2018 and 2021, officials said, adding that he has been active on YouTube and other platforms.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said the video, uploaded several days ago, shows Chandna buying chicken momos from a shop in the Sector 56 market. After eating a few himself, he is seen offering the remaining momos to a cow standing nearby.

“Some men in his neighbourhood had seen the clip and urged him to delete it,” the officer said. “When he refused, they alerted a group of self-styled cow vigilantes, who then informed the police.”

The vigilante group then approached the Sector 56 police station and filed a complaint, prompting officers to open a case. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered on the complaint of Chaman Khatana under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Many people had urged him in the comments to delete the video as it hurt their religious sentiments. His neighbours also told him, but he didn’t listen. We then informed the police,” Khatana said.

Turan said Chandna was brought to the police station by the complainant and arrested. “He confessed to the act and was later granted bail. The complainant has also submitted the video, and an investigation is under way,” Turan said.

Investigators said Chandna claimed in his statement that he had been paid ₹3,000 by an unnamed individual to create the video, a claim police said they are verifying.