UP YouTuber Shadab Jakati arrested for ‘objectionable’ viral video involving minor

A viral video landed social media influencer Shadab Jakati in trouble, after Uttar Pradesh police arrested him on Thursday for allegedly making objectionable remarks while speaking to a minor and women in the clip. Following the massive outrage against the YouTuber, Jakati has now been released on bail. The footage, which circulated widely online, sparked public outrage and prompted calls for strict action.(X/@VoxShadabKhan)

The footage, which circulated widely online, sparked public outrage and prompted calls for strict action, leading local authorities to intervene.

According to Incholi police station SHO Jitendra Kumar Tripathi, a case was filed against Jakati based on a complaint from a resident, Anees, news agency PTI reported.

(Also Read: India Gate violence: Four sent to police custody, phones to FSL for data retrieval)

Jakati was booked under Section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material online, the report further added.

The complaint alleges that the influencer was heard making indecent comments during an interaction involving a minor girl and women.

Jakati was arrested and later produced before a court, where he was granted bail after arguments from both sides. His lawyer, Syed Mohammad Zamir, defended him by stating that the minor in the video is Jakati’s own daughter and the woman is his wife. He argued that there was nothing in the footage that threatened public order or amounted to an objectionable act.

(Also Read: Driver held for stealing diamonds, luxury watches worth ₹4cr from Delhi employer’s house)

After securing bail, Jakati addressed the media, saying he had no harmful intent when recording the video. He apologised to anyone who may have felt offended and confirmed that he has taken down the clip from all his social media accounts.

(With PTI inputs)