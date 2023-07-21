A Bhojpuri woman actor and singer, residing in Delhi, has alleged that she was raped on June 29 at a hotel Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar, by a man who allegedly approached her on the pretext of interviewing her for a role in a film, Gurugram police said on Friday. YouTuber files rape case against man who went to cops accusing her of assault

Quoting the woman’s complaint, which was filed on July 19, police said the suspect befriended her on social media and offered her a role in a Bhojpuri film and called her for an interview. He allegedly took her to a hotel room and, under the influence of alcohol, raped her, said police.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The woman said one of her songs was doing well and she was receiving fame and her fans were increasing on social media. The man called to interview her as she was becoming famous. When she reached the hotel, he started consuming alcohol and then raped her,” he said.

Police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 ((outraging woman modesty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station.

Dahiya said the suspect in the rape case had registered a case against the woman on June 30, alleging that she and her male friend assaulted him, threatened him for life, humiliated him, held him captive and forced him to drink alcohol laced with poison.

Police said the suspect in his complaint said he was called to the Udyog Vihar hotel by the woman actor for an interview and then assaulted.

Dahiya said they have registered cases on both complaints and are conducting investigations. “Both cases have been registered at Udyog Vihar police station and we are verifying the allegations. Also, we will record statements of the hotel staff to establish who had booked the room,” he said.

Police said their prima facie investigation has found that the two were involved in a dispute over “followers on a social media platform” and police believe that both cases are a fallout of that tiff.

Dahiya said based on the suspect’s complaint, they registered a case against the woman actor and hermale friend under sections 323 (assault), 342 (wrongful confinement), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station.

The woman and her male friend were asked to join investigation on July 6 and their two mobile phones have been confiscated as part of the investigation, said police.

Dahiya said the woman’s medical examination was conducted. “We are verifying the facts and scanning call detail records. We will take action accordingly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON