Gurugram records lowest turnout in Haryana

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:32 IST

The district witnessed the lowest polling percentage among all the 22 districts of Haryana on Monday as close to half the voters in Gurugram did not show up to exercise their right to choose their representative in the state assembly.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission of India, Gurugram district, which consists of four constituencies—Bahshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna and Pataudi—the poll percentage was recorded at 52.52% at 9.30pm. Badshahpur witnessed the lowest turnout at 45%, 51.20% in Gurgaon, 50% in Pataudi, while the voter turnout was relatively better in Sohna at 70%.

Monday’s numbers are way lower than in 2014 assembly election when Gurgaon constituency had witnessed 64.10% pollling and Badshahpur had recorded 68.56% voting. Voting in neighbouring Pataudi was clocked at 68.44% and Sohna voters performed even better with 76.96% turnout five years ago.

The overall polling percentage in Haryana stood at 65.66% and maximum polling was recorded in Fatehadbad district at 74.49%, shows the ECI data.

Political experts said the dismal turnout to the ruling party’s decision to field new faces in all the four constituencies, the long weekend and apathy of the urban voters could be the possible reasons why the polling percentage was so low.

Experts said Gurgaon traditionally witnesses low voting percentage—2005 (47%), 2009 (54.17%)—due to the urban nature of the constituency, which became more pronounced after delimitation took place in 2009 and several villages became part of the Badshahpur constituency.

The year 2014 was an exception as there was a strong Modi wave and an even stronger anti-incumbency sentiment in south Haryana. “There is visibly no political fight being put by the opposition parties that could enthuse the voters. Both, in Gurgaon and Badshahpur, the voters don’t connect with the candidates but they don’t want the party to lose. Urban voters also vote less. The voting would have been higher if there was anti-incumbency against the ruling party,” said Dr Ram Kanwar, a political analyst.

The decision to field newcomers by the BJP in the hope that urban voters will vote for it irrespective of the person might not have encouraged voters to step out.

BJP had fielded Manish Yadav in Badshahpur in place of sitting MLA Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurgaon it fielded Sudhir Singla in place of Umesh Aggarwal, in Pataudi it replaced Bimla Chaudhary and fielded Satyaprakash Jrawta and in Sohna it axed sitting MLA Tejpal Tanwar and gave ticket to Sanjay Singh. “There was disaffection among party workers due to this and it might have a bearing on the poll numbers,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Local poll officials said that a long weekend and Ahoi Ashtami (a fast mothers keep) also might have had an impact on the turnout.

In neighbouring Faridabad also the voting count was lower than the last assembly election and the ECI website showed 54.45% polling till 10pm. The worst-affected constituency in terms of poll percentage was Old Faridabad where BJP had preferred a newcomer over party heavyweight Vipul Goel.

Badkhal recorded 51.30% polling, Ballabgarh stood at 52%, Tigaon 53.12% while Faridabad NIT and Prithla fared better and stood at 61.42% and 62.75%, respectively.

Mewat in south Haryana, however, continued the trend of voting in large numbers in the state and national elections and three constituencies in region Nuh, Punhana and Firozepur Jhirka recorded 66%, 69.50% and 64% polling, respectively.

Rewari constituency, which is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and independent recorded a healthy 62.67% voting percentage.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 00:32 IST