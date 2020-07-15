Gurugram: Suspects order pizza, snatch delivery man’s motorcycle; one arrested

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:19 IST

Gurugram: A delivery man was robbed when five men, who ordered a pizza from the restaurant the victim works at, snatched his motorcycle in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on Tuesday. One of the suspects was arrested later.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm when Chandan Kumar, who works as a delivery person with a restaurant in DLF Phase 4, had gone to deliver food in H block, Sector 57.

In the police complaint, Kumar alleged, “When I reached the location, five men started hurling abuses at me and told me that I was late. They took the pizza and then started manhandling me. One of them pushed me and took hold of my motorcycle. Four of the suspects then drove away and threatened to kill me.”

Police said Kumar got hold of one of the suspects and informed the police control room, following which a team rushed to the spot, and arrested the suspect, who was identified by online one name, Prince, from Charkhi, Dadri.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The other suspects are yet to be identified and police teams are conducting raids to nab them. We are checking footage from CCTVs in the area for possible leads.”

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 379 A (punishment for snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 56 police station, said the police.