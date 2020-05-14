e-paper
Gurugram tally reaches 170, vegetable vendor among new cases

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Four new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases were reported on Thursday in Gurugram, taking the tally to 170. As many as 103 persons have been admitted in different hospitals and 67 have recovered in the district.

According to the district health bulletin, two cases from Palam Vihar and one case each from sectors 53 and 57 were reported. Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “A vegetable seller from Sector 53, who had links with Delhi’s Azadpur mandi has tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, a bank employee living in Sector 57, who was in contact with a colleague who had tested positive earlier this week, is among the latest cases. Also, two people from Palam Vihar, who came in contact with a critical Covid-19 patient, have also tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2.”

Till now, the district health department has taken samples of at least 9,040 people, out of which 8,660 have tested negative for Sars-Cov-2 virus. Test results are awaited for 210 samples and 54 people are under surveillance at the quarantine facility in Gurugram’s Sector 9.

