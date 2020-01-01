Gzb looks to extend three Metro lines, seeks DPRs

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:58 IST

Government agencies in Ghaziabad and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been asked to prepare detailed project reports(DPR) of three Metro extensions in the district.

The directions were given by member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, General (retired) VK Singh on Tuesday during a review meeting of Metro projects which was attended by officials from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and DMRC officials.

The Ghaziabad MP has asked for DPRs on extending the Blue Metro Line from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar, extending the Metro route from Sector 62, Noida to Sahibabad and also for extending the Pink Line from Shiv Vihar to Mandola in Loni.

“I have asked the DMRC and GDA to prepare the DPRs of the three Metro extensions so that more areas can be covered under the Metro network. I know that funding of the three extensions will involve a huge amount of funds but we will get work on these extensions expedited. I will also hold discussions with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and other officials to decide on the funding of the three extensions. There are other innovative ways for funding (sic),” General (retd.) Singh said.

“The DPR for the Vaishali-Mohan Nagar route has already been prepared and the report on the Sector 62-Sahibabad extension also needs to be finalised with some changes. The extension of the Metro route from Shiv Vihar will benefit the Mandola housing scheme and the general public as well. Plans for the three extensions have been on for the past four years and now we need to put these in place,” he added.

According to GDA officials’ estimates, the three projects would cost around ₹5,000 crore.

The GDA has already given a green signal to the DMRC for extending the Metro route from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar. According to its initial assessment, the DMRC has pegged the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route at ₹1808.22 crore. The elevated route will be 5.04km long and will have three stations.

The existing Shiv Vihar Metro Station is about 8.7km away from Mandola, while the distance between Sector 62 and Sahibabad is about 5.5km.

Officials said the Sector 62 Metro extension will merge with the Vaishali-Mohan Nagar Metro link at Sahibabad. Once, both the Vaishali and Sector 62 routes become fully operational in future, alternate trains from Mohan Nagar will move towards Sector 62( via Sahibabad) and Vaishali. So, there will be a single line between Sahibabad and Mohan Nagar, but the trains to the two respective routes will move alternatively from Sahibabad.

“We have already made it clear that the GDA alone cannot fund such projects. We have been asked to prepare DPRs on the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar extension and the Sector 62 to Sahibabad extension, at the earliest. The DMRC will most likely get these prepared in another fortnight. The DPR for extending the Pink Line from Shiv Vihar to Mandola will need more research and it will be sent to the UP government later on,” Kanchan Verma, authority’s vice-chairperson, said.

The GDA has already written to the UP administration saying that the funding of Metro projects would need state funds or else the projects should be included under the new entity of UP Metro Rail Corporation which is taking up projects in other cities.

“It is now up to the government to take a call over the funding issues. General (retd) Singh has told us that he will be holding meetings and discussions with the UP CM and other officials to get the work on the three proposed extensions expedited. Since other agencies in Ghaziabad will also benefit from the three projects, we will also request the state government to expand their share towards the projects,” Verma added.