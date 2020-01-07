e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Gzb schools to remain shut on January 8

Gzb schools to remain shut on January 8

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The officials of the Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday said that all schools, whether private or government and of any board, will remain closed on Janaury 8 in wake of a teachers’ eligibility test exam that will be held in different schools across 77 centres in Ghaziabad.

Ravi Dutt, the district inspector of schools, said that the decision was taken so that students do not face any issues due to the examination.

“All schools, whether private or government, will remain closed on January 8. The decision has been taken by the district magistrate as elaborate arrangements are to be made for the government examination,” he said.

“However, students of classes 10 and 12, if they have their practical or pre-baord exams, will attend school. Classes for the rest of the students will remain suspended. The closure has been announced only for January 8,” he added.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities