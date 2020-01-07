Gzb schools to remain shut on January 8

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:43 IST

The officials of the Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday said that all schools, whether private or government and of any board, will remain closed on Janaury 8 in wake of a teachers’ eligibility test exam that will be held in different schools across 77 centres in Ghaziabad.

Ravi Dutt, the district inspector of schools, said that the decision was taken so that students do not face any issues due to the examination.

“All schools, whether private or government, will remain closed on January 8. The decision has been taken by the district magistrate as elaborate arrangements are to be made for the government examination,” he said.

“However, students of classes 10 and 12, if they have their practical or pre-baord exams, will attend school. Classes for the rest of the students will remain suspended. The closure has been announced only for January 8,” he added.