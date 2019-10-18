Hapur custodial death: Autopsy fails to reveal cause

cities

MEERUT The post mortem examination report of farmer Pradeep Tomar who allegedly died due to torture in police custody in Pilkhua area of Hapur, revealed three injuries on the body but the panel of doctors could not clarify the cause of death. Therefore, his viscera will be sent to the forensic lab for further test .

ASP of Hapur Santosh Mishra said that the post mortem examination report of Pradeep mentioned three injuries on the body but the cause of death remained uncertain. He said the viscera had been preserved and would be sent to the forensic lab for further tests to ascertain the cause of death.

Pradeep Tomar, a resident of Lakhan village in Pilkhua, was picked up by police on Sunday evening for interrogation in a murder case, after which he was mercilessly beaten . He was later admitted to Meerut Medical College hospital late on Sunday night when his condition deteriorated but doctors claimed that he was brought dead.

The next day, his family members and villagers staged a protest in Meerut and demanded arrest of the cops after registering a case of murder against them. Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the state government.

A case of murder was registered against circle officer of Pilkhua, inspector Pilkhua Kotwali, chowki in charge of Chijarsi police check post and four constables on Thursday on the direction of IG of Meerut Range Alok Singh.

