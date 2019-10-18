e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Hapur custodial death: Autopsy fails to reveal cause

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:08 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT The post mortem examination report of farmer Pradeep Tomar who allegedly died due to torture in police custody in Pilkhua area of Hapur, revealed three injuries on the body but the panel of doctors could not clarify the cause of death. Therefore, his viscera will be sent to the forensic lab for further test .

ASP of Hapur Santosh Mishra said that the post mortem examination report of Pradeep mentioned three injuries on the body but the cause of death remained uncertain. He said the viscera had been preserved and would be sent to the forensic lab for further tests to ascertain the cause of death.

Pradeep Tomar, a resident of Lakhan village in Pilkhua, was picked up by police on Sunday evening for interrogation in a murder case, after which he was mercilessly beaten . He was later admitted to Meerut Medical College hospital late on Sunday night when his condition deteriorated but doctors claimed that he was brought dead.

The next day, his family members and villagers staged a protest in Meerut and demanded arrest of the cops after registering a case of murder against them. Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the state government.

A case of murder was registered against circle officer of Pilkhua, inspector Pilkhua Kotwali, chowki in charge of Chijarsi police check post and four constables on Thursday on the direction of IG of Meerut Range Alok Singh.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:08 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities