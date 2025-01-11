Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 11, 2025, is 16.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.44 °C and 20.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:35 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.21 °C and 18.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 12, 2025 16.12 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 16.40 Light rain January 14, 2025 19.76 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 19.82 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.31 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 19.73 Light rain January 18, 2025 21.74 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.45 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.9 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.44 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.76 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.07 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.58 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.43 °C Light rain



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.