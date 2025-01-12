Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 12, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 12, 2025, is 16.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.48 °C and 19.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:36 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 13, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.3 °C and 21.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 116.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 13, 2025 16.74 Light rain January 14, 2025 20.18 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 19.60 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 20.48 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 13.17 Light rain January 18, 2025 19.50 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 21.32 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.51 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.2 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 24.95 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 22.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.