Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 15, 2025, is 16.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.44 °C and 20.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:39 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.48 °C and 20.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 16.44 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 18.21 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 21.11 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 19.54 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 19.57 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 21.84 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 22.91 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.