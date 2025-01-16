Menu Explore
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 16, 2025, is 14.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.13 °C and 18.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.

Haridwar weather update on January 16, 2025
Haridwar weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.63 °C and 23.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 130.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 17, 202514.09Light rain
January 18, 202521.16Sky is clear
January 19, 202518.99Overcast clouds
January 20, 202522.22Overcast clouds
January 21, 202522.68Overcast clouds
January 22, 202524.27Overcast clouds
January 23, 202524.84Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.71 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata21.6 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.37 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.09 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.94 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.22 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On