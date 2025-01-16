Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 16, 2025, is 14.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.13 °C and 18.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.63 °C and 23.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 130.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 17, 2025
|14.09
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|21.16
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|18.99
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|22.22
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.68
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|24.27
|Overcast clouds
|January 23, 2025
|24.84
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025
