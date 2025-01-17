Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 17, 2025, is 17.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 22.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.53 °C and 21.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 73.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 18, 2025
|17.89
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|19.79
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|22.01
|Overcast clouds
|January 21, 2025
|23.92
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|22.95
|Few clouds
|January 23, 2025
|23.30
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|22.84
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 17, 2025
