Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 18, 2025, is 16.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.47 °C and 22.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 64.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 19, 2025
|16.76
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|21.16
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|23.14
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|23.34
|Overcast clouds
|January 23, 2025
|24.04
|Few clouds
|January 24, 2025
|22.91
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|23.68
|Sky is clear
