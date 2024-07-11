Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 12, 2024 33.55 °C Heavy intensity rain July 13, 2024 30.49 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 31.46 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 32.61 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 34.05 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 33.2 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 30.09 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 11, 2024, is 32.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 36.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.79 °C and 36.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 25.63 °C and 36.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

