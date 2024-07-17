Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.09 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 32.65 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 32.36 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 32.86 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 27.13 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 28.04 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 28.13 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 30.71 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 17, 2024, is 31.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.09 °C and 33.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.36 °C and 34.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 27.09 °C and 33.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

