Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.55 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 31, 2024, is 31.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.55 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.11 °C and 26.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.55 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.11 °C and 26.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 94%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.55 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 1, 2024
|24.94 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 2, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|26.62 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|30.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 6, 2024
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|27.83 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.09 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.0 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy