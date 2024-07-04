Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.82 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 32.02 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 27.38 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 25.17 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 31.35 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 33.41 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 31.71 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.14 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.33 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 4, 2024, is 30.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.82 °C and 32.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.72 °C and 32.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 24.82 °C and 32.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 9.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

