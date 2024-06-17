Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.27 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 45.29 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 43.13 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 42.63 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 43.36 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 44.02 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 41.93 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 40.4 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 17, 2024, is 41.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.27 °C and 46.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.61 °C and 46.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 29.27 °C and 46.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

