Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 41.53 °C Few clouds June 26, 2024 40.92 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 36.73 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 35.77 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 34.17 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 24.43 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 26.49 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 33.76 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 31.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 24, 2024, is 36.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.44 °C and 41.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.59 °C and 44.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 25.44 °C and 41.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

