Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 2, 2024 26.65 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 27.64 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 27.03 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 27.47 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 27.34 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 27.42 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 27.39 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.18 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.49 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.51 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 25.6 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.47 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.2 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on November 1, 2024, is 24.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.44 °C and 27.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 151.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024

