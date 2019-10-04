e-paper
Haryana assembly polls: Panchkula BJP nominee Gian Chand Gupta files nomination papers

Takes a dig at Congress rival Chander Mohan saying he disappeared for 15 years

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta filing nomination papers in Panchkula on Thursday.
BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta filing nomination papers in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday filed his nomination papers before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office at the mini-secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula. Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai and other party leaders were also present.

Before filing the nominations, Rai inaugurated the BJP’s election office in Sector 8.This was followed by a road show. With a convoy of hundreds of vehicles, Gupta reached the BJP office in Sector 2. With cars, jeeps and motor bikes part of the convoy, the activists carrying BJP flags were found violating traffic rules.

After filing the nomination, Gupta banked on the developmental works carried out by the BJP in the last five years. When asked about his opponent, former Haryana deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from Congress, Gupta while taking a dig on him said, “Mohan disappeared from the constituency as he has not been here for 15 years now.” However, Gupta was quick to add that as a candidate he welcomes Mohan to the election field.

The sitting MLA said, “The BJP banks on development issues and I am seeking votes in the name of the developmental works carried out in the last five years.” Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, “It is important to make BJP victorious as Haryana also developed under the leadership of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.”

“As the central and state government have the same ideology; the development takes place at a fast pace.Entire country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,”Rai said, adding, Gupta will win from Panchkula again and with majority.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:57 IST

