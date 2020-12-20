Haryana BJP leaders protesting over SYL face farmers’ wrath

cities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders protesting in support of the farm laws and demanding Haryana’s share of water from Punjab through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, faced the farmers’ wrath on Saturday, with the latter accusing the saffron party of trying to divide farmers of the two states.

In Fatehabad, farmers uprooted a tent put up by the party workers for their day-long hunger strike. BJP district chief Baldev Groha and other party leaders were present when the farmers showed them black flags, raised slogans and uprooted the tent. They left the venue under tight police security.

In Karnal, soon after the BJP leaders assembled at their venue in Sector-12 to participate in the strike, a group of farmers took out a protest march against them. After a high-voltage drama, lasting more than an hour, police managed to convince them to move near the mini-secretariat for their dharna.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia’s son Chand Bhatia also faced a blockade by farmers when he was going to attend a programme in Assandh town. He was allowed to pass only after he “apologised” to the agitators, who claimed that his MP father had not raised their concerns in Parliament.

At Dadri, farmers entered at the park where the BJP workers protesting, with the help of a ladder which they used to climb down from an adjacent building. Raising slogans, the farmers disrupted the saffron party’s protest.

Satpal Kaushik, a farmer leader from Karnal, said, “These protests by the BJP are aimed at creating a rift between farmers of Punjab and Haryana, who are jointly leading the agitation against the three black laws passed by the Centre.”

Hisar MP skips protest

The state BJP had announced to hold demonstrations in all district headquarters. Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, whose father and former Union minister Birender Singh had extended support to farmers on Friday, skipped the protest on Saturday. Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, Fatehabad MLA Duda Ram and Ratia MLA Laxman Napa also did not join the protest.

In Bhiwani, the protest was led by state agriculture minister JP Dalal while Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar observed the strike in Jhajjar. Dalal said, “Farmers from Southern Haryana have been waiting for SYL water for many years. The Haryana farmers should list this issue before the union water and resources minister Gajendra Singh, along with their other demands regarding three farm laws. We are hoping that the farmers and government will find an amicable solution in the seventh round of meeting,” he added.

On the Fatehabad tent uprooting incident, BJP state chief OP Dhankar said farmers cannot be behind such activities, it may have been carried out by miscreants.

In a video message, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry of the Congress hit out at the BJP for trying to divide farmers of Punjab and Haryana. “The BJP can do one thing, and that is to create a division among farmers. But the farmers have seen their real face. I want to ask the Haryana agriculture minister why did his party fail to take a single step to bring the SYL water to Haryana despite being in power for six years? The minister should ask his government to send water in the Hansi-Butana canal so that farmers of southern Haryana can benefit,” she said.