Haryana brings back 44 students stuck in Kota

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 18:03 IST

The Haryana government brought back as many as 44 students who were stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota, the coaching hub of the country, due to the nationwide lockdown.

The students reached Hisar on Saturday morning from where they were sent to quarantine homes at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU&ST) and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU).

“The health department has taken swab samples and once their test reports are received, they will be sent home,” a government spokesperson said.

The Haryana government has sent as many as 31 buses to bring back 858 students from the state who are stuck in Kota, where they were receiving coaching for competitive exams such as IIT-JEE and NEET etc.