Haryana CM Khattar expands cabinet,Anil Vij, Gujjar take oath as ministers

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:49 IST

CHANDIGARH: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar expanded his ministry here on Thursday with six-time BJP legislator from Ambala, Anil Vij, taking oath as a cabinet minister.

Other BJP leaders who were inducted as ministers are former speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar, MC Sharma, Jai Prakash Dalal and Banwari Lal besides Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Om Prakash Yadav, Kamlesh Dhanda and Sandeep Singh, all from the BJP, and Jannayak Janta Party MLA Anoop Dhanak were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.

On Wednesday, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was allocated 11 departments.