Haryana Covid-19 count reaches 18 as third Panipat patient tests positive

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 16:11 IST

CHANDIGARH: The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) count reached 18 in Haryana on Thursday as a third positive case was reported from Panipat.

Gurugram so far leads Haryana cities with 10 cases, Panipat follows with three, Faridabad two; and Palwal, Panchkula and Sonepat with one case each.

Two others from the state who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 are in Delhi.

According to a health department bulletin, 161 people are hospitalised at present; and of the 524 samples tested, 388 are negative. The results of 120 others are awaited.

Of the 10,890 people under observation, 10,794 had returned from international trips and 96 had come in contact with Covid-19 cases. Among them, 645 people have completed the surveillance period of 28 days, hence, the total number of people under surveillance is now 10,245 in the state.