Haryana doctors’ body writes to Khattar over Kaithal CMO’s suspension

The HCMSA has expressed shock over the CMO’s suspension without any inquiry and termed it ‘very unfortunate and demoralising’.

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:53 IST
A day after the state government suspended Kaithal chief medical officer Dr Jai Bhagwan following a complaint by local BJP MLA Lila Ram Gurjar, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has written a letter to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking his intervention in the matter.

In the letter, the representatives of HCMSA alleged that Dr Bhagwan was suspended since he had conducted a raid at a CT Scan centre in Kaithal. “MLA Gurjar had pressurised him to refrain from conducting the raid. An FIR was also registered against the owner of the CT scan Centre under the PNDT Act,” the doctors’ body wrote.

Gurjar said he did not have anything to do with the raid conducted at the clinic. The MLA claimed that he was getting complaints of corruption against the CMO and his behavior with elected public representatives was not appropriate.

Dr Bhagwan was suspended after Gurjar had written to health minister Anil Vij accusing the CMO of corruption and not disclosing the list of candidates hired under the outsourcing policy.

The HCMSA has expressed shock over the CMO’s suspension without any inquiry and termed it ‘very unfortunate and demoralising’. It said the contents of the complaint filed by the MLA with the health minister are ‘disheartening and humiliating’ and defaming the image of doctors.

