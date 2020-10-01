e-paper
Home / Cities / Haryana farmers heave a sigh of relief as paddy procurement begins again

Haryana farmers heave a sigh of relief as paddy procurement begins again

Though the Haryana government had announced to start procurement from September 27, procurement agencies and rice-millers had refused to cooperate in the process.

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:59 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(HT file)
         

In a big relief to farmers in Haryana, procurement of paddy in the mandis started again on Thursday, ending four days impasse following Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s assurance to arhtiyas and rice millers.

Though the Haryana government had announced to start procurement from September 27, procurement agencies and rice-millers had refused to cooperate in the process. This left the farmers to suffer as many had already turned up at the mandis with their produce. In some grain markets, farmers had accused the government agencies of not procuring their produce despite the moisture content being below 16%.

On Thursday, the government agencies started the procurement operations after a meeting of district administration officials, procurement agencies, arhtiyas and rice millers.

As per the officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, the agencies will also procure paddy with moisture content up to 19%. However, the arhtiyas have also complained that their paddy was procured but has not been lifted yet due to non-availability of gunny bags.

Also, a group of rice millers has allowed the procurement agencies to use their godowns for storage of procured paddy.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “The procurement has started and over 60,000 quintals of paddy or 25% of total paddy in the mandis has been procured so far.”

The district administrations has also held meetings with the ricemillers, arhtiyas, officials of agriculture marketing board and procurement agencies as well as concerned officials to keep a watch on the procurement process and ensure smooth procurement and lifting from the grain market.

