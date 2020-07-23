Haryana health minister Anil Vij inaugurates plasma bank at PGIMS in Rohtak

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:03 IST

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday inaugurated the plasma bank at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here through tele-communication. This is the second plasma bank in Haryana. Earlier, the Employees State Insurance corporation (ESIC) hospital in Faridabad had established the first plasma bank in Haryana.

Vij said, “Our recovery rate and the national average is far better than many other states. I want to thank our medical fraternity for their sincere efforts and dedication in treating the Covid-19 patients. I appeal to recovered patients to donate plasma and help those suffering from the infection.” He said many people are facing problem in getting plasma and their problems will be solved by setting up a plasma bank at the PGIMS.

Dr VK Katyal, head of medicine department, said 14 patients, who recently recovered from the disease have donated plasma at the PGIMS in Rohtak to help those suffering from severe infection. “We had conducted convalescent plasma therapy on seven patients, of whom three were discharged, one patient has died, two are not responding well and undergoing treatment. And one patient is responding better. At least 57 patients have pledged to donate plasma. The plasma of B+ve and O+ve blood group is in demand, he added.

He said there is a target to call at least 200 plasma donors every month. “We are taking plasma from people aged between 18 and 60 based on their health conditions. The plasma is taken only cured patients after two weeks of recovery. It is a promising therapy for severely ill patients, but there is no proof that it works for all. We are treating people with this therapy and we would be able to comment more on its efficacy after conducting trials on more than 100 patients,” Dr Katyal said.

“A plasma donor should have normal weight, haemoglobin level above 12 and no history of diabetes, cancer or hypertension. The therapy will be administered to those with respiratory rate higher than 30 (normal is 20), oxygen saturation less than 90% (normal is 95 to 100%), or those with pus in their lungs,” he said.

