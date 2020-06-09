e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana health minister Anil Vij slips at home, fractures left thigh bone

Haryana health minister Anil Vij slips at home, fractures left thigh bone

67-year-old BJP leader referred to Mohali hospital for surgery

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:29 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sources said Haryana health minister Anil Vij was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment.
Sources said Haryana health minister Anil Vij was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment.(HT Photo )
         

Ambala: Haryana health minister Anil Vij, 67, fractured his left thigh bone after a fall at his residence in Ambala cantonment’s Shastri Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that he was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment. He was then referred to a private hospital in Mohali.

Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police Ram Kumar said, “The minister has been referred to Max Hospital in Mohali for surgery of his left thigh. He left in an ambulance from the Ambala hospital at 4pm.”

top news
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Massive fire at Assam’s oil well that has been spewing gas for 14 days
Massive fire at Assam’s oil well that has been spewing gas for 14 days
When young players start, their heroes are Kohli, Williamson, Smith: Dravid
When young players start, their heroes are Kohli, Williamson, Smith: Dravid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In