Haryana health minister Anil Vij slips at home, fractures left thigh bone

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:29 IST

Ambala: Haryana health minister Anil Vij, 67, fractured his left thigh bone after a fall at his residence in Ambala cantonment’s Shastri Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that he was taken to an orthopaedician at a hospital in the cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar area where he was given initial treatment. He was then referred to a private hospital in Mohali.

Ambala cantonment deputy superintendent of police Ram Kumar said, “The minister has been referred to Max Hospital in Mohali for surgery of his left thigh. He left in an ambulance from the Ambala hospital at 4pm.”