Haryana Human Rights Commission directs Panchkula civil surgeon to inquire into complaint of overcharging by private hospital

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 01:06 IST

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed Panchkula civil surgeon to inquire into allegations of “overcharging” by a private hospital and charging for tests that were never conducted.

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta tested positive for Covid-19 and was referred to Paras Hospital on August 29 and discharged on September 1. She alleged that she was charged for PPE kits, N-95 masks and tests that were never done.

“The complainant has levelled allegations regarding overcharging by Paras Hospital. And for redressal of her grievances, she should have filed a complaint before the consumer court,” read the order of the Commission.

“However, since she has also alleged charging for tests like ECG, which in fact were not conducted, a copy of both the complaints received on September 3 and 7 should be sent to Panchkula civil surgeon, with a direction to inquire into the matter and dispose of the same,” the order further read.