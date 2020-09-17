e-paper
Haryana Human Rights Commission directs Panchkula civil surgeon to inquire into complaint of overcharging by private hospital

Victim alleged that she was charged for PPE kits, N-95 masks and tests that were never done.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta had tested positive for Covid-19 and was referred to Paras Hospital in Panchkula on August 29 and was discharged on September 1.
Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta had tested positive for Covid-19 and was referred to Paras Hospital in Panchkula on August 29 and was discharged on September 1.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has directed Panchkula civil surgeon to inquire into allegations of “overcharging” by a private hospital and charging for tests that were never conducted.

Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta tested positive for Covid-19 and was referred to Paras Hospital on August 29 and discharged on September 1. She alleged that she was charged for PPE kits, N-95 masks and tests that were never done.

“The complainant has levelled allegations regarding overcharging by Paras Hospital. And for redressal of her grievances, she should have filed a complaint before the consumer court,” read the order of the Commission.

“However, since she has also alleged charging for tests like ECG, which in fact were not conducted, a copy of both the complaints received on September 3 and 7 should be sent to Panchkula civil surgeon, with a direction to inquire into the matter and dispose of the same,” the order further read.

