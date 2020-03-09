Haryana: Model skill centre will ensure jobs to youths, says Dushyant Chautala

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:39 IST

In a move to ensure employment to youths, the state government has set up a model skill centre at Chaudhary Devi Lal State Institute of Engineering and Technology in Panniwala Mota village of Sirsa district.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited the model skill centre and interacted with the executives to inquire about the classrooms and labs at the centre.

While talking to mediapersons, Chautala said that the state government is committed to provide employment opportunities to the youths by developing their skills while they are still studying. “Such type of model skill centre will ensure employment to youths soon after they complete their course,” he added.

Skill development is vital to ensure employment to the youths of the country. He said that the government has also set its eye on generating employment through skill development.

“The centre is equipped with world-class facilities and four courses including assistant electrician, craft baker, warehouse packer and sampling tailor will be taught at the centre. Besides, free meal will be offered to the trainees,” he said adding that 240 youths will be trained in the first phase.

He added that not only the youths belonging to Sirsa but of the entire state will be benefitted from this centre. He said this model skill centre will soon be opened in each district of the state.