Home / Cities / Haryana Police inspector opens fire on family in Kaithal after an argument, kills son

Haryana Police inspector opens fire on family in Kaithal after an argument, kills son

Another son, two daughters-in-law hospitalised with injuries

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

KARNAL: Satbir Singh, 57, a Haryana Police inspector, opened fire on his family members in Kaithal on Sunday night, killing his 32-year-old son, Gagandeep Singh, and critically injuring another son, Pradeep Singh, 30.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar said that the inspector’s two daughters-in-law were also injured in the incident that was triggered by a family dispute.

While one of the daughters-in-law jumped off the roof of the house in the Police Colony of Kaithal soon after the firing, the other was also hospitalised with head injuries.

Pradeep was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, as his condition was critical.

The inspector was being questioned, while a forensic team was at the site to investigate the incident.

