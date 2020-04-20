Haryana Police inspector opens fire on family in Kaithal after an argument, kills son

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:55 IST

KARNAL: Satbir Singh, 57, a Haryana Police inspector, opened fire on his family members in Kaithal on Sunday night, killing his 32-year-old son, Gagandeep Singh, and critically injuring another son, Pradeep Singh, 30.

Kaithal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar said that the inspector’s two daughters-in-law were also injured in the incident that was triggered by a family dispute.

While one of the daughters-in-law jumped off the roof of the house in the Police Colony of Kaithal soon after the firing, the other was also hospitalised with head injuries.

Pradeep was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, as his condition was critical.

The inspector was being questioned, while a forensic team was at the site to investigate the incident.