Haryana police nabbed 3,423 POs and 4,398 bail jumpers in 2019

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 00:27 IST

Haryana police arrested 7,821 proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers in 2019 from January to December, director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Tuesday attributing this success to the concerted crackdown on criminals. The DGP added the police had nabbed 3,423 POs and 4,398 bail jumpers across the state, adding that many of them had been evading arrest for long.

He added of the nabbed criminals, the state crime branch had captured 1,577 POs and bail jumpers whereas 6,244 accused were apprehended by various units of district police.

In view of the parliamentary and assembly elections in 2019, DGP said, a special drive had also been undertaken to nab the criminals on the run as these people could be used as muscle power in elections.

“We have identified such offenders by gathering data from courts and other inputs to keep an effective tab on their movement and activities. Our concerted and effective efforts have also ensured free, fair and incident-free elections in the state,” DGP Yadava added.

He said the police had registered 2,677 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act between January and December 2019. Over 16 quintal of drugs including opium, charas, poppy husk, smack, ganja and heroin were also seized from arrested persons. The DGP added police will expedite the launch of operations against POs, bail jumpers as well as other hardened criminals.