Home / Chandigarh / Haryana reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, taking state’s coronavirus positive count to 10,645

Haryana reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, taking state’s coronavirus positive count to 10,645

All new cases were reported from Karnal district, taking the total cases in the district to 231

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday saw 10 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the state’s tally of positive patients to 10,645.

All new cases were reported from Karnal district, taking the total cases in the district to 231.

A total of 160 people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

With the new cases, the number of active patients in the state has risen to 4,928.

A day earlier, 412 coronavirus cases were reported in the state.

