e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Haryana’s bicycle man on mission to spread word on organic farming

Haryana’s bicycle man on mission to spread word on organic farming

Neeraj believes that use of pesticides is the prime cause of rising cases of cancer and lung diseases in India

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 01:07 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
An engineering drop-out from Sonepat’s Gohana block, Neeraj Prajapati, has cycled more than 18,500km in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.
An engineering drop-out from Sonepat’s Gohana block, Neeraj Prajapati, has cycled more than 18,500km in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.(HT PHOTO)
         

An engineering drop-out from Sonepat’s Gohana block, Neeraj Prajapati, has cycled more than 18,500km in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan to spread awareness on organic farming.

On a mission to spread word on organic farming, Neeraj believes that use of pesticides is the prime cause of rising cases of cancer and lung diseases in India.

“Once, I was in Ludhiana, when I heard about the ‘Cancer Train’ (that runs between Punjab’s Abohar and Rajasthan’s Jodhpur). Later, a friend told me that this train ferries hundreds of cancer patients to Bikaner for subsidised treatment. I was moved and was already aware of the malpractices used to increase farm yield. So, I decided to educate farmers on the benefits of organic farming,” he said.

Riding on his bicycle since April last year, Prajapati was recently on a trip to Ambala where he met a sugarcane researcher in the city and some progressive farmers in Panjokhara to discuss ideas on organic soap manufacturing. He was also felicitated by an NGO in Ambala Cantonment.

Prajapati said he meets researchers, scientists and experts on organic farming during his trip to a particular region and then takes these new techniques to the farmers in various villages.

“I listen to the issues of farmers and then discuss those with experts to find a solution. My mission was halted for a few months due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown but now things are getting back on track,” he said.

top news
Socialist icon, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies aged 74
Socialist icon, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies aged 74
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In