Home / Cities / Haryana Schools closed till Jan 1, says CM Khattar

Haryana Schools closed till Jan 1, says CM Khattar

While interacting with reporters in Rohtak, Khattar said that the government had decided to shut down schools for three days from Monday as the cold wave tightened its grip on Haryana and Punjab

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Haryana schools will be closed from December 30 to January 1, CM Khattar has announced.
Haryana schools will be closed from December 30 to January 1, CM Khattar has announced.
         

ROHTAK: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday that all schools, government and private, will remain closed from December 30 to January 1 due to the intense cold wave in the region.

While interacting with reporters in Rohtak, Khattar said that the government had decided to shut down schools for three days from Monday as the cold wave tightened its grip on Haryana and Punjab where Hisar registered 0.2 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 0.5 degrees on Saturday.

.

