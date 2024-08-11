Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 12, 2024 32.41 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 31.01 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 33.69 °C Very heavy rain August 15, 2024 28.39 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 32.81 °C Light rain August 17, 2024 33.94 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 11, 2024, is 31.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 31.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.27 °C and 34.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.With temperatures ranging between 27.02 °C and 31.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 148.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

