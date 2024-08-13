Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 13, 2024, is 26.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.91 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.35 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 127.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 14, 2024
|34.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|35.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 17, 2024
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|32.93 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|27.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
