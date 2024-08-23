Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on August 23, 2024, is 27.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.19 °C and 31.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|31.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|28.53 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 28, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|30.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
