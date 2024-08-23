Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 31.55 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 28.53 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 33.59 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 29.91 °C Broken clouds August 28, 2024 29.66 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 30.48 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 33.52 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on August 23, 2024, is 27.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.19 °C and 31.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 145.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

