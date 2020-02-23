Haryana witnesses three murders, four rapes daily

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:00 IST

At least three people are murdered, four women are raped and 10 persons are abducted in Haryana every day, according to the Haryana State Crime Records Bureau, which was released recently.

Besides 1,066 murders and 1,653 rapes, the state witnessed 193 cases of gangrape, 818 cases of attempt to murder and 1,043 kidnappings for marriage in 2019, as per the data accessed by HT.

Despite setting up of separate women police stations in all district headquarters, safety of women remains a major concern for police and state authorities.

According to the data, over four children become victims of sexual abuse in the state every day. During the past year, as many as 1,686 cases of sexual assault against children were reported in the state under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In a major embarrassment for the state, which was earlier known for a skewed sex ratio, kidnapping of woman for marriage is also common in Haryana. As per the figures, three women are abducted for marriage in the state daily and as many as 1,043 cases of kidnapping of women and girls for marriage were reported in 2019. However, police claimed that it is social phenomena since in most cases the girl (both minor and adult) elope with their boyfriend and then their parents file a complaint of kidnapping.

As many as 2,470 cases of abduction were reported in the past year. However, the number of cases of kidnapping for ransom and murder by gangsters were few. Theft of vehicles and buffaloes is also a major problem in the state and remains a challenge as 17,327 cases of auto theft were reported in Haryana last year.

Haryana director general of police Manoj Yadava said, “Most murders and other major crimes are not preventable as people involved are known to each other. Mostly, murders also take place within family and the victim is not aware of it.”

“The state police have taken preventive measures and a drive has been launched for enmity mapping. All superintendent of police have been instructed to identify enmities between groups to avoid murders,” he added.

“Crime by professionals is also a cause of concern but such incidents have come down. We have sent several gangsters behind the bars,” the DGP said. He said 97.8% cases under the POCSO Act have been solved but most incidents take place in slum areas.

The DGP said the growth in crime depends on the population growth. “Police have a crime control strategy by monitoring the crimes on a monthly basis,” he added.