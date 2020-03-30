Hassle-free business for traders at Vashi APMC

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:24 IST

Around 300 vegetable trucks arrived at the APMC market in Vashi on Monday morning.

After being shut for a few days last week, the market opened on Thursday. As traders and retailers thronged the market on Friday and Saturday, it was chaotic. Officials worked on Sunday to arrange and organise the market place to prevent crowding.

Barricades and chalk demarcations have made it easy for traders to stand in queues while maintaining distance.

APMC members ensured that traders and visitors follow all precautionary measures and continuous announcements were made for the same. All visitors, traders had to go through thermal scanners and traders entering the market had to wash their hands with water and soap at the entrance.

Only 50 trucks were allowed to enter at once and traders were allowed in batches of 15.

“We were also given masks and sanitiser. We had to wait for around 20 minutes to enter the market,” said Vishesh Patil, 36, a vegetable vendor from Kharghar.

APMC is functioning with 40% mathadi workers.

Narendra Patil, Mathadi Kamgar leader, APMC, said, “The system will be further streamlined in a few days and small issues would be resolved.”

All truck drivers and traders were provided food at the market. Kasim Khan, 34, drove a truck with vegetables from Sindagi in Karnataka. “I reached APMC at 2am on Monday and was allowed to enter immediately. The police offered me food here.”