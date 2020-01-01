HC directs HP govt to file fresh report on MRI machines

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a fresh status report with regard to the installation of MRI machines in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, and regarding the functioning of CT scan machine in IGMC.

Orders were passed in a petition taken up suo moto by the Court on a news item published in Hindi dailies regarding non-functional MRI machine at IGMC, Shimla. It was reported in the news items that MRI machine installed at IGMC was not in working order and the same needed repairs time and again, due to which the patients were suffering and were being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Court in its earlier orders had directed the state to submit information as to how many MRI machines were available at IGMC and how many were available in the entire state, and whether the available machines were sufficient to meet the requirement of patients.

The Court had also sought information on the waiting period for getting MRI test done by the patients at IGMC and other hospitals in the state.

In compliance with the orders, the state filed the status report stating that the MRI machines were working properly at both IGMC and Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, and no patient was being deprived of the test. It was also stated that to install more MRI machines, e-tenders had been floated, however, no bid was received as on December 8, 2019.

During the course of the hearing, an amicus curiae pointed out that there was one MRI machine each in IGMC and Dr Rajinder Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, which were installed in 2006 and 2007 respectively. The average life of an MRI machine is 11.5 years, it was said. She also submitted that at IGMC, CT scan machine was installed in the year 2009, which also requires to be changed.

Senior additional advocate general sought time for filing a fresh status report and the Court posted the matter for February 26.

PETITION CHALLENGING APPOINTMENT OF MEERA WALIA DISMISSED

The HC on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Meera Walia as a member of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

While disposing of the petition filed by Hem Raj, a law student, the Court said the appointment was made by adopting and following due procedure as mandated by the Constitution of India and that Walia had been discharged by the special judge in an FIR on the allegations of corruption.

The Court said it hopes the state will step in and take urgent steps to frame memorandum of procedure, administrative guidelines and parameters for the selection and appointment of the chairperson and members of the commission, so that the possibility of arbitrary appointments is eliminated.