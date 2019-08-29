HC notice to CBI on plea for summoning Punjab CM’s security adviser as accused

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:22 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on notice on a plea seeking summoning of Khubi Ram, chief security adviser to Punjab chief minister, as an additional accused in a 1993 case concerning the alleged killing of six persons in Tarn Taran. Ram was posted as SP (operation), Tarn Taran, when the incident took place.

The notice was issued by the bench of justice Anupinder Singh Grewal on the plea of Gurmeet Kaur, who had lost her six relatives including her husband and son. The case was handed over to the CBI in 1997 and trial was pending before a Mohali court. The challan in the case was filed in 2001. The court was told that in 1992-93 her husband, son and four others were picked up by police and kept in illegal police custody for 43 days where they were tortured.

As per the petition, the CBI had concluded that Sant Baba Charan Singh and his three brothers Meja Singh, Kesar Singh, Gurdev Singh and his brother-in-law Gurmej Singh and his son Balwinder Singh (husband of the petitioner) and her son were abducted from different places and after illegal detention, false cases were registered against them. Later, they were shown escaping the custody and killed, the petition states.

The court was told that she had moved an application before the Mohali court seeking that Khubi Ram be summoned as an additional accused. However, it was dismissed earlier this year.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:22 IST