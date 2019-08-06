HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt over MLA nominations to civic bodies

cities

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea filed by BJP leader and leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, challenging the Speaker’s order nominating certain MLAs as councillors to the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices to the L-G, Ministry of Home Affairs among others, seeking to know their stand on the plea that said not a single BJP MLA had been nominated.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the Speaker is empowered to nominate 13 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on a rotational basis to the three municipal bodies, representing constituencies as councillors, by rotation every year.

Gupta said the MLAs named by the speaker had already been nominated in previous years and they all belong to one political party.

Gupta, in his plea, said he had made representations and had submitted a representation to the lieutenant- governor (L-G), apprising him about the “violation” of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The matter would be now heard on September 27.

