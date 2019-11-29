e-paper
HC permits bar elections at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts on Dec 13

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the bar associations of the Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts to hold their elections on December 13.

The direction came after an advocate sought lifting of the stay on the elections the high court had imposed in the wake of the violence that had broken out between the police and lawyers on November 2.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani said two retired judges of the Delhi — Justice Vinod Goel and Justice Kailash Gambhir — will oversee the elections at the Karkardooma and Tis Hazari courts, respectively.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate V K Singh, who is contesting for the vice-president’s post in the Shahadra Bar Association (SBA).

In his plea, Singh said since the conditions are normal, elections can now be conducted at the Karkardooma courts. Members of the Tis Hazari courts also urged the court to vacate the stay.

The counsels appearing for the petitioner assured the court that elections would be held in fair and free manner and said the police can make security arrangements. They gave a blanket assurance that no campaign or posters would be allowed and everything would be peaceful.

Following the assurances, the high court directed that the elections be held on December 13 at both district courts. It said the candidates should assure that non-advocates are not included in the election process at any stage.

It also said that the election will be held absolutely peacefully under the supervision of the retired judges appointed by the court.

The high court had earlier postponed the elections till December 20 in wake of the violence between lawyers and police over a parking dispute. The lawyers had then called a strike in all district courts.

