HC puts Punjab govt, builder on notice for land misuse at Zirakpur housing society

The builder has allegedly constructed flats and shops on land reserved for parks.

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a notice to the Punjab government and the builder of Victoria Heights, a housing society in Zirakpur, where flats and shops have been allegedly built on land reserved for parks.

Acting on a petition by the society’s Residents’ Welfare Association, the court has directed the Punjab government, its local bodies department as well as the builder to file their responses by November 25. This will be their last chance to give a clarification, following which hearings in the case will start on December 1.

In its petition, the RWA contended that the builder had cheated the Real Estate Regulatory Authority by producing forged building plan, which showed wrong details of the placement of flats and shops. “When we approached the tehsildar over the issue, he said he registers the land based on the building plans. The department did not physically verify the original plan on site,” the plea stated.

“Not just shops, the builder has also erected flats on land reserved for parks. Yet, the Zirakpur municipal council has not take any action against the builder,” said Sukhdev Chaudhary, chairman of the society’s RWA.

