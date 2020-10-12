e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC puts Punjab govt on notice for illegal felling of Khair trees

HC puts Punjab govt on notice for illegal felling of Khair trees

Petition filed alleging forest mafia is using illegal methods to cut trees in Panchayat and forest land

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A public litigation filed at the Punjab and Haryana high court has alleged that Khair trees are being felled illegally in the Siswan forest area.
A public litigation filed at the Punjab and Haryana high court has alleged that Khair trees are being felled illegally in the Siswan forest area.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put the Punjab government on notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) for the alleged illegal felling of Khair trees in the Siswan forest area.

The petition filed by Mohali resident Akbar Khan alleges that only 333 killa (acres) out of 3,300 acres in Siswan village are privately owned and the rest is under forest area. The land owners are the only ones authorised to cut Khair trees on their property, but forest officials in connivance with some private contractors had said they had the permit to uproot trees in the forest area.

According to the petition: “This is a clear proof that the forest mafia is using all illegal methods in the garb of permits and cutting trees (falling) under the area of Panchayat land and forest land, which is a clear violation of the Indian Forest Act and Punjab Preservation of Land Act.”

If this trend is not checked the day is not far when the forest mafia will cut the all forest area trees which will have serious consequences for the ecosystem, reads the plea.

Landowners involved in the racket should be questioned and made responsible for illegally felling the trees, the petitioner demands, adding that government and local officials should be directed to initiate investigations into the matter.

Khair or Acacia catechu has commercial value because it is used for making rollers for crushing oilseeds and sugarcane, knife handles and for charcoal. A white substance called katha derived from it is used as a medicinal remedy for body aches and other ailments. The bark has use for relief in asthma, indigestion and eczema. Katha is also used for paan or betel leaf.

tags
top news
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In