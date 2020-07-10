HC refuses to stay Haryana govt’s notification on crop diversification

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:01 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday refused to stay a government notification asking gram panchayats in some parts of Haryana not to sow paddy on the village common land.

The high court bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice HS Sidhu directed the Haryana government to take steps to revive, preserve and conserve water bodies in the state and boost the re-charge mechanism for the protection of these water bodies.

The order came on the plea of Jasbir Singh and others from Kurukshetra who had challenged the May 20 orders of principal secretary, development and panchayat department and subsequent orders of deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra, asking panchayats not to sow paddy on village common land.

The orders were issued for implementation of crop diversification under the scheme ‘Mera Paani Meri Virasat’ and prohibited panchayats from cultivating paddy and raising nursery in agricultural fields.

“There is over exploitation of groundwater leading to grave threat to aquifers of Indo-Gangetic plains due to excessive/intensive pumping of water. There will be rapid desertification of fertile land leading to dust storms blowing away the top soil,” the bench said, adding that the excessive exploitation of ground water is a threat to environment and ecology.

The bench lauded the steps taken by the state government on diversification of crops. It, however, said the aquifers are “over stressed/extremely stressed” and if the remedial measures are not taken, it will lead to classification of certain over exploited blocks/zones as “dark zones”.